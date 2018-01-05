Judge orders treatment for Akron man fixated on belly buttons

Graig Burrier pleaded guilty to sexual battery in 2012, and authorities say he continued asking to touch women's belly buttons

Graig Burrier, 29, pleaded guilty Wednesday to a probation violation after he asked a female jogger if he could see her bellybutton.
(Ohio Attorney General's Office)

AKRON, Ohio (AP) – An Ohio judge has extended the probation of an autistic man who fixates on belly buttons, ordering him to attend an in-patient treatment program for sexual offenders.

Graig Burrier pleaded guilty to sexual battery in 2012 and received probation for attacking a 19-year-old pregnant woman in a stairwell and insisting he had to touch her belly button to pledge a fraternity. Authorities say he has continued asking to touch women’s belly buttons during his probation.

The Akron Beacon Journal reports Summit County prosecutors had pushed to send the 29-year-old from Stow to prison for violating probation.

Judge Mary Margaret Rowlands extended Burrier’s probation Thursday by ordering him to attend a residential program in Minnesota followed by supervision at a halfway house there.

Burrier’s attorney says Rowlands’ decision makes “perfect sense.”

Information from: Akron Beacon Journal, http://www.ohio.com

