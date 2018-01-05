Milovan Ivanovic Obituary

FARRELL, Pennsylvania – Milovan Ivanovic passed away on Friday, January 5, 2018, in UPMC Farrell, after a brief illness.

He was born in Pecka Jugoslavisa on October 16, 1934 to Milka and Mihajlo Ivanovic.

In 1967 Milovan immigrated to the United States settling in Farrell with his wife and two sons.

He was employed at Sharon Steel from 1968 until he retired in 1992.

Milovan was an active member of St. George Serbian Orthodox Church in Hermitage for more than 40 years where he enjoyed assisting in the care of the church grounds and facilities.

He spent his time tending to his garden which was enjoyed by everyone who had the pleasure to view it.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Dragica Barbir and a brother, Bogdan.

He leaves his wife of 64 years, Kata Rkman Ivanovic; two sons, Mile and Bogdan Ivanovic and nieces and nephews to cherish his memory.

Anyone wishing to contribute to Milovan’s memory can make a donation to St. George Serbian Orthodox Church, 65 South Keel Ridge Road, Hermitage, Pennsylvania 16148.

Calling hours will be from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 9, 2018, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon.

Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 10, 2018, in St. George Serbian Orthodox Church, with Rev. Vedran Grabic, officiating. Everyone is asked to go directly to the church.

Interment will be at St. John Cemetery in Hermitage.