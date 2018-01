HEMPFIELD TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – Multiple fire departments battled a barn fire on Donation Road in Hempfield on Friday afternoon.

Cats, a potbellied pig and a dog all died. Another barn nearby, which contained chickens, wasn’t harmed.

The cause of the fire has been ruled accidental.

