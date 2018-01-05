Ohio man sentenced to 5 years in rape that victim put on Snapchat

James Allen told a judge in Ottawa County that he had been drinking and didn't know what happened

By Published:
snapchat logo

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (AP) – A 78-year-old Ohio man has been sentenced to five years in prison for raping a woman who later posted a Snapchat video of herself being attacked.

James Allen told a judge in Ottawa County Common Pleas Court on Thursday that he had been drinking and didn’t know what happened until his lawyer showed him the video.

Police in Danbury Township arrested Allen in August after the woman’s friend saw the Snapchat video and alerted them.

A prosecutor says the video clearly shows a sexual assault taking place.

Allen pleaded guilty to rape and had faced up to 11 years in prison but asked for the minimum of three years. A defense attorney says the Marblehead man plans to appeal the sentence.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s