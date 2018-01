GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania – RoseAnn Lenart, age 71, passed away on Friday, January 5, 2018.

She was born on September 6, 1946.

Calling Hours will be held on Tuesday, January 9 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Osborne-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 73-75 Columbia Avenue, Greenville.

A Funeral service will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.