Semi jackknifes on I-80 in Mercer County

The accident happened about 4 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of the highway, near exit 24

WOLF CREEK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WKBN) – Traffic was slowed Friday morning on Interstate 80 in Mercer County after a UPS truck jackknifed.

The accident happened about 4 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of the highway, near exit 24.

The UPS truck was hauling double trailers when the driver lost control and crashed. No other vehicles were involved.

Traffic in the area was down to one lane for several hours early Friday morning. As of 6:20 a.m., all lanes have reopened.

We don’t know yet if anyone was injured.

Traffic was also impacted westbound on I-80 in West Middlesex at the scene of multi-vehicle accident that happened Thursday night. 

All lanes westbound were shut down for several hours Thursday night and into Friday morning. As of 4:45 a.m. Friday, all lanes reopened.

That crash happened about 10:30 p.m.across from the Welcome Center at the Ohio/Pa. line

Four tractor-trailers crashed and then another four to five cars slid off the road to avoid the accident.

At least one person was critically injured in that accident.

