Speed reduced on I-80, I-79 in Mercer County

OIL CITY, Pa. (WKBN) – Due to the severe weather conditions, PennDOT is temporarily reducing the speed limit on Interstate 80 in Mercer and Venango counties.

State officials are urging drivers to avoid unnecessary travel, but those who must head out will see speeds reduced to 45 mph on Interstate 80 in Mercer and Venango counties until further notice.

The speed will also be reduced to 45 mph on I-79 in Crawford, Erie and Mercer counties.

The department also asks drivers to allow plenty of space when driving near plow trucks. Also, for their own safety and the safety of plow operators, motorists should never attempt to pass a truck while it is plowing or spreading winter materials.