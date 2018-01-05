The Vindys: Soundtrack for Youngstown’s revitalization

The band with roots at Youngstown State's Dana School of Music has grown to become one of the hottest acts in the area

The Vindys, Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Vindys are a Youngstown-based band with roots at YSU’s Dana School of Music. They’ve grown to become one of the hottest acts in the area, with an album of original music and a loyal following for their live shows.

The Vindys’ sound comes from Canfield’s Jackie Popovec — her voice is a blend of Amy Winehouse and Norah Jones.

And it’s not just her voice.

“It’s all my writing. All my music and lyrics,” she said.

Jackie is backed by guitarist John Anthony and drummer Ed Davis — both Dana School of Music alumni — along with west sider Rick Deak.

“Jackie is a chameleon with her voice,” Ed said. “John and I are both trained. We both have master’s degrees in music so we’re trained in all the different styles of music.”

“It sort of has a unique blend of jazz and blues and rock, mixed with Jackie’s vocals,” John said.

Jackie also started out at Dana.

“You know, I went for a semester and the classical thing wasn’t working out for me,” she said.

She spent time in Florida, returned home, gigged with other bands and in late 2013, joined what was a cover band.

“I started showing them some of my songs and they were like, ‘Well, we should start playing original music,'” Jackie said.

Shortly thereafter, they became The Vindys — named after the newspaper — and are now a hit with Youngstown’s music fans.

“I feel we’ve just become really part of that, tying ourselves into this development, this Renaissance of Youngstown,” Ricky said.

Jackie described it as a surreal experience.

“Garnering fans and having them sing, and sing along with our songs. It’s the weirdest thing ever but it’s so cool.”

