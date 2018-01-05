Va. Uber driver accused of sexually assaulting passenger

An Uber driver is accused of sexually assaulting a passenger in northern Virginia

STERLING, Va. (AP) – An Uber driver is accused of sexually assaulting a passenger in northern Virginia.

The Loudon County Sheriff’s Office says in a news release that 44-year-old Kal Y. Hartemariam, of Sterling, was arrested Thursday in connection with an alleged assault on Dec. 27. He is charged with aggravated sexual battery and forcible sodomy.

The victim told police she used the ride-hailing service around 1:30 a.m. that day to travel from Herndon to a residence in the Sterling area of northern Virginia. She said the driver stopped the vehicle as they were traveling, got into the backseat and assaulted her. She reported the incident that same day.

Hartemariam is being held without bond. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.

