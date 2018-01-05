Warren police hope video identifies suspects in murder near Trumbull Homes

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – It has been three months since Michael Blackwell was gunned down near Trumbull Homes in Warren.

Friday, police are asking for help identifying the people who own the vehicles spotted heading to and from the scene of the crime.

Police released surveillance video from the nearby Willard PK-8 School.

Watch: Surveillance video from the crime scene

In the above video, you can see a dark blue Dodge pick-up truck with chrome rims and a silver Chevy Monte Carlo heading toward where Blackwell was murdered.

Investigators believe that the gunman was driving the pick-up truck, and the Chevy Monte Carlo belonged to an accomplice.

“We’re still talking to witnesses. We’re hoping that people seeing these vehicles will realize who the owners of these vehicles are and maybe come forward with some information,” said Detective Wayne Mackey.

Detective Mackey said investigators have a few theories on the motive for this shooting.

If you recognize the vehicles, you’re asked to call Warren Police at 330-841-2684.

Police said tipsters can remain anonymous.