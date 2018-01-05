Weekend will start frigid and end snowy

Your frigid weekend forecast details are in the video above.

Very cold temperatures into the weekend. Lows below zero and highs in the single digits Saturday. Wind chill readings will drop to 0° to -20° at times. Chance for snow showers through the northern snowbelt into early Saturday.

The frigid cold will last until midday Sunday. Warmer air will start pushing in ahead of a storm system that will bring snow with a chance for a wintry mix into Monday. Temperatures will warm up through next week.

A look at the current record-low temperatures at the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport into the weekend:

  • January 5: -5° set in 1968
  • January 6: -11° set in 2014
  • January 7: -12° set in 2014

