Woman, 4-year-old daughter found dead in Columbus backyard



COLUMBUS (WCMH) – A mother and her 4-year-old daughter were found dead with multiple stab wounds outside of their home on Columbus’ southeast side Friday morning, according to police.

First responders were called out to the scene on Fleet Road just after 9 a.m.

Sgt. Dave Sicilian said a friend of the victim discovered the bodies of 34-year-old Nicole Duckson and her young daughter, Christina, behind their home. Sicilian said the friend got worried when Duckson didn’t pick her up from work that morning.

“She came out to check on her. She obviously found the bodies, called the police,” he said. “It’s very clear to us that they were murdered.”

So far, there are no suspects but police believe the victims knew their killer.

“I can tell you, typically, these types of crimes are kind of up close and personal,” Sicilian said. “We would definitely like to speak to anyone that has any information or any insights as to our victims and maybe what kind of issues they might have been having with someone or any kind of problems they could have been encountering with any other person.”

Shanita Miller lives across the street from the Ducksons.

“They sometimes sit outside. They wave. They barbecue. They’ll say, ‘You want a sandwich?’ or something like that but that’s about it,” she said. “This is just terrible. It’s terrible. I’ve never seen anything like this happen before.”

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call Columbus police. You can submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.

