Alexandria J. N. Daniel Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Alexandria J.N. Daniel, 25, of Warren, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, January 6, 2018 at her residence.

She was born May 6, 1992 in Warren, the daughter of John L., Jr. and Anna E. (Adams) Daniel and had lived in the area all her life.

A homemaker, Alexandria graduated from Warren G. Harding High School and attended PTI College in Pennsylvania.

She had attended Seventh-Day Adventist churches and was currently attending King of Kings Church in Warren.

A mom who loved taking care of her sons, she enjoyed softball, fishing and any other reason to be outdoors.

Fond memories of Alexandria live on with her father, John L. Daniel, Jr. of Columbus; her mother, Anna E. Daniel of Warren; two sons, Israel and Isaiah Gadson of Warren; two sisters, Susanna and Jessica Adams of Warren; three brothers, Brent Adams and John L. III and Dion Daniel, all of Warren and a host of loving aunts; uncles; cousins and friends.

Cremation is taking place.

Services will be conducted at a later date.

Arrangements handled by Staton-Borowski Funeral Home.