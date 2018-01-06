Angela “Angie” S. Kulisek Obituary

CANFIELD, Ohio – There will be prayers at 9:15 a.m. Friday, January 12, at Lane Family Funeral Home, Austintown Chapel followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Christine Church for Angela Susan Kulisek, 54, of Canfield who died Saturday afternoon, January 6, at University Hospital, Cleveland.

Angela was born August 27, 1963 in Youngstown, a daughter of Harold Strauss and Sandra (Simcox) Engles and was a lifelong area resident.

Angela graduated from Chaney High School in 1981 and the Youngstown College of Business in 1985.

She had worked at St. Elizabeth Medical Center/Mercy Health, Youngstown for over 25 years, the last several years as an administrative assistant in pharmacy services.

She was a member of St. Christine Church and loved to travel, especially to the beach and Disney. She enjoyed cooking and according to her family, made the best wedding soup, however, most important to Angela was spending time with her friends and family.

Besides her mother and stepfather, Sandra and Jerry Engles of Homosassa, Florida she leaves her husband, John E. Kulisek, whom she married May 27, 1989; her daughter, who was her pride and joy, Megan Angela Kulisek; one brother, James (Laura) Strauss of Cortland; four sisters, Sherri Yash of Warren, Donna (Mike) Bilger of Hayes, Virginia, Jackie (Doug) Mellon of St. Leonard, Maryland and Kelly (Rob) Jimmerson of Port Charlotte, Florida; several nieces and nephews and her beloved furbabies, Emy and Tuxx.

Angela was preceded in death by her father and stepmother, Harold and Carol Strauss.

Friends may call on Thursday, January 11 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, 5797 Mahoning Avenue, Austintown Chapel.

