Beader paces Hickory in win over Grove City

Senior Brandon Beader scored a game-high 15 points for the Hornets in a 57-48 win Saturday.

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The Hickory boys basketball team defeated Grove City, 57-48 Saturday at Hickory High School.

The Hornets set the pace early and went into halftime with a 24-18 lead. Senior Brandon Beader scored a game-high 15 points for the Hornets, while Donald Whitehead added 13.

Freshman Peyton Mele scored 13 points for Hickory, and Jaylen Jarvis finished with 9.

Grove City was led by Martin Beatty with 11 points. Marcos Cintron and Brayden Martin chipped in 10 points apiece.

With the win, Hickory improves to 6-1 on the season, while Grove City drops to 7-2 overall.

