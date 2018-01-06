Clark N. Chandler Obituary

WEST SALEM TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania – Clark N. Chandler, age 93, formerly of Kinsman Road, West Salem Township, Greenville passed away Saturday afternoon, January 6, 2018 in the Ridgewood at St. Paul’s.

He was born in Greenville on January 19, 1924, a son of Orville and Jane (Palmiter) Chandler.

He was a 1942 Graduate of Greenville High School and served his country in the United States Navy during WWII.

On June 19, 1947 Clark married Jeanne M. Landfried, she passed away March 7, 2011.

Clark retired from the former PPG after many years of service. He was a volunteer at UPMC Horizon Greenville and the Food Bank.

He was a member of St. Michael Roman Catholic Church.

He enjoyed crossword puzzles and woodworking.

Clark is survived by three sons, Chris Chandler and his wife, Harriet of Youngstown, Ohio, Peter Chandler and his wife, Sharon of Franklin and Greg Chandler of Franklin; four grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife and two brothers, Jim Chandler and Dick Chandler.

Calling Hours will be held on Tuesday, January 9, 2018 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Gathering Space of St. Michael Roman Catholic Church, 85 North High Street, Greenville.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday at St. Michael Roman Catholic Church with Rev. V. David Foradori, Pastor, as celebrant.

Burial will be private in St. Michael Cemetery.

Arrangements handled by Loutzenhiser Funeral Homes.