Geraldine (Turek) Hoffman Obituary

January 6, 2018 Obituary

MyValleyTributes staff Published: Updated:
Obit Image Generic

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Geraldine (Turek) Hoffman passed away Saturday, January 6, 2018.

Geraldine was born August 9, 1928.

There are no calling hours or services.

Arrangements handled by Kirila Funeral Home.

Related Posts