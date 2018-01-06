James D. Morgan Obituary

WEST SALEM TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania – James D. Morgan, age 95, formerly of Coal Bank Road, West Salem Township, passed away Saturday morning, January 6, 2018 in Countryside Nursing Home in Mercer.

He was born in Bovard, Pennsylvania on May 26, 1922 to Bert and Emma (Funk) Morgan.

He attended schools in Worthington, Pennsylvania.

Jim served his country as a PFC in the U.S. Army during World War II and received the Purple Heart because of wounds he received while in North Africa and he also received the Bronze Star and other war related medals.

James had been employed at the former Stegkamper Motors and in 1960, he opened Morgan’s Body Shop, which he operated for 22 years. He and his wife then operated a campground in Clarion County for four years after which he went to work at Pymatuning State Park, where he retired from after ten years of employment.

He was a life time member of the Fredonia American Legion #919 and had been a past Noble Grand in the Odd-Fellows Lodge.

His hobbies included woodworking, camping, gardening and helping his family. Jim will always be remembered for his great sense of humor.

On November 14, 1947, he married the former Virginia Rose Burt, she survives. Also surviving are two daughters, Debra Dooley of Killeen, Texas and Diana Swartwood and her husband, Ronald of Greenville; a son, James D. Morgan, Jr. and his fiancée, Brenda Augustine of Greenville; a grandson, Michael Dooley and five great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and several brothers and sisters.

Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.

Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, January 9, 2018 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 South Main Street, Greenville, Pennsylvania.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, January 10, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Rev. John Canon, Pastor of Jerusalem Christian Church, officiating.

Burial with committal prayers and military honors rendered by Greenville VFW Post #3374 will be in Shenango Valley Cemetery.