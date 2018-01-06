Lisa Lynn Rice Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Lisa Lynn Rice, 56, of Warren, passed away Saturday afternoon, January 6, 2018 at her residence.

She was born June 29, 1961 in Youngstown, a daughter of Jack C. and Alice J. (Davis) Brocious.

Lisa was a 1979 graduate of Hubbard High School.

She spent her adult life as a homemaker, raising and caring for her husband and family and she was the secretary for her family’s business, Rice Construction. She also enjoyed home schooling all of her children.

She is survived by her husband, Jeffrey C. Rice, of 37 years. The were married on October 18, 1980.

Lisa attended the West Mecca Bible Methodist Church.

Her greatest joy was the time she spent with her husband, children and grandchildren.

Besides her husband, Lisa is survived by her parents, Jack and Alice and eleven children, Andrea (Wesley) Rosengreen, Valerie (Jonathan) Shirah, Andrew (Becky) Rice, Timothy (Brooke) Rice, Elizabeth (Joshua) Walker, Susanna (Caleb) Crouch, Christina Rice, Jonathan Rice, Lydia Rice, Sarah Rice and Stephen Rice. She also leaves behind a sister, Wendy (Larry) Kowalski and nine grandchildren, Megan, Luke and Amber Rosengreen; Katie, Logan and Seth Shirah, Grant and Elena Rice and Maisey Crouch.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, January 13, 2018 at North-Mar Church of the Christian Missionary Alliance, 3855 E. Market Street, Warren.

Friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday, January 12 and from Noon – 1:00 p.m. Saturday, January 13 at the church.

Lisa will be laid to rest with her daughter, Janelle in Evergreen Cemetery, Bristol Township.

The family will be using Happy Harvest Flowers and More to coordinate arrangements.

Arrangements for Mrs. Rice are being provided by the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren. Condolences can be sent to the Rice family by visiting www.carlwhall.com.