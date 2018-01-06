Marjorie R. (Rumbaugh) Weaver Obituary

ALLIANCE, Ohio – Marjorie R. Weaver, 92 of Alliance passed away on Saturday, January 6, 2018 at BelAir Care Center in Alliance.

Marjorie was born in Akron, Ohio on May 1, 1925, the daughter of the late Lahn and Mabel (Austin) Rumbaugh and was a 1943 graduate of Alliance High School.

She was employed at McCaskey Register, Alliance Manufacturing and retired as the office manager from Alliance Ambulance Service and City Coach Livery Service.

Marjorie was a life member and past president of the American Legion Auxiliary unit #166, a member of Alliance Elks Auxiliary, a member of Beechwood United Methodist Church and the Beechwood Pioneers.

Survivors include her children, Ronald L. (Gloria) Weaver of Maumee, Ohio, John H. “Jack” (Connie) Weaver of Alliance, Ohio and Karen S. (Ronald F.) Russell of Alliance, Ohio. She is also survived by five grandchildren, Tom (Jean) of Tiffin, Ohio, Mike (Darcy) of Gahanna, Ohio, Marcy (Joe) of Bozeman, Montana, John (Monika) of Belgium, Douglas of Atlanta; seven great-grandchildren, Caitlynn, Miles, Michele, Ethan, Rosalie, Willem and one on the way; a sister, June Bichsel of Alliance.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John H. Weaver, whom she married on April 24, 1946 and died on February 22, 2005; a sister, Helen Conrad; stepsisters, Bettey Stubbins and Margie Bon; stepbrothers, Glenn Jefferys and Wilbur Jefferys, Jr.

Marjorie’s family would like to extend thanks to the staff at BelAir Care Center for their kindness and care during her stay at BelAir.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, January 10, 2018 at Beechwood United Methodist Church at 12:00 Noon with Pastor Douglas Beggs officiating.

Friends may visit with the family at the church the hour prior to the service from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon.

Entombment will take place at Highland Memorial Park in Beloit.

In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Beechwood United Methodist Church, 3450 Beechwood Avenue, Alliance, Ohio 44601.

