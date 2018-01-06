Mooney girls tops Lisbon; shoots 86% from the line

Mooney is set to square off with South Range next.

By Published:
Cardinal Mooney Cardinals high school basketball

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Mooney’s girls basketball team made 6 three-point shots and sank 19 of 22 from the foul line as the Lady Cardinals topped Lisbon, 67-37. Three Cardinals finished the contest in double-figures: Camden Hergenrother (15), Kelly Williams (14) and Concetta Rinaldi (10).

The Blue Devils were led by Maddie Liberati, who scored 9, and Cadee Johnson’s 7 points (4 rebounds).

Lisbon (6-5) will play host to United on Monday. Mooney will take on South Range on the road on Monday as well.

