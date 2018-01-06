Now that the holidays are over, focus your energy on tax season

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Tax season will be here before you know it — it’s just over three weeks away.

The IRS will begin accepting returns on Jan. 29. If you want to get a head start, a local tax preparation service is ready to help in its brand new office.

The tax law for 2017 has some minor changes, similar to any year.

One change is that localities will continue to turn to the RITA (Regional Income Tax Agency) to handle the collection of local income taxes. Local RITA communities include Youngstown, Campbell, Girard, McDonald, Lowellville, East Palestine and now Niles.

Taxpayers should also make sure they have all the necessary forms before filing their returns. Common forms that are forgotten include part-time jobs and 1095-A forms, which show tax credits from the Health Insurance Market Place.

Tax 29 is located at 1301 Boardman Poland Rd., Unit A.