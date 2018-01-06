Oakland Raiders officially announce hiring of Gruden as coach

He has been out of coaching since being fired by Tampa Bay after the 2008 season

FILE - In this Aug. 7, 2016, file photo, ESPN Monday Night Football announcers Jon Gruden, left, and Sean McDonough stand in the press box of Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium before a preseason NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and the Indianapolis Colts, in Canton, Ohio.

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) – The Oakland Raiders have officially hired Jon Gruden as their coach.

The team announced the move Saturday as soon as Gruden finished his final broadcast as an announcer for ESPN. Gruden will be formally introduced at a news conference Tuesday.

Gruden is returning for a second stint as coach of the Raiders after being traded to Tampa Bay following the 2001 season. He led the Buccaneers to the Super Bowl title over Oakland the following season. He has been out of coaching since being fired by Tampa Bay after the 2008 season.

The Raiders fired Jack Del Rio following the end of a disappointing six-win season.

