Ohio State quarterback signs autographs at Eastwood Mall before NFL draft



NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – One NFL draft hopefull visited the Eastwood Mall Saturday to visit with fans.

The young Ohio State University quarterback, Joe Thomas (JT) Barrett, signed autographs at the Everything Buckeye store. Starting at noon, about 200 fans went to see him.

Barrett ended his football career at Ohio State early to enter the next NFL draft, which starts in April.

“I’m just constantly trying to get better as far as training goes, mentally and physically. And with that, prepare for the East-West Shrine Game that’s coming up, then the Combine, hopefully, and then Pro Day. So, just taking it one day at a time to keep on developing and get better,” he said.

Barrett set a few records for the league and the Scarlet and Gray, including most touchdowns in a season and most career passing yards.