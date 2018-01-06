Paul Popovich Obituary

BOARDMAN, Ohio – A prayer service will be held on Wednesday, January 10 at 10:15 a.m. at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home, Boardman-Canfield Chapel followed by a Resurrection Mass at 11:00 a.m. at St. Charles Church celebrated by Fr. Philip Rogers for Paul Popovich, 81, who passed away peacefully Saturday, January 6, 2018, surrounded by his loving family and will be joining the love of his life Elaine.

Paul was born April 20, 1936, in Youngstown, to John and Anna (Popovich) Jablonski and graduated from Ursuline High School with the class 1954.

“Pops” had a gracious and generous heart and lived life to the fullest. His abundant energy and enthusiasm for life showed in everything he did. He loved watching sports especially the Detroit Tigers and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and was always willing to discuss a game over a beer at his favorite establishment Irish Bob’s, where he has meet many of his lifetime friends that have always been there for him in good times and bad.

Watching the grandchildren throughout many sporting activities and accomplishments was his greatest joy. It always brought the greatest excitement having “Grandpa Pop” attend an event as their “greatest fan”. Pops always had a good story to make you laugh about the trouble him and his brother “Uncle John” got in during their childhood. He has also enjoyed his time at Lake Erie surrounded by his family and great friends and playing bocce at the MVR.

Paul was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force where he served in Wiesbaden, Germany.

He worked for Youngstown Sheet and Tube for over 20 years and then as a blacksmith at Youngstown Forge and Die.

He has been a longtime parishioner of St Charles Parish and St Dominic Parish, he served as a Eucharistic minister and was a former member of the Holy Family Golf League and Board 60.

He will be greatly missed by his four children, Mike (Sissy) Popovich of Bartlett, Illinois, Lynn (Alan) Koporc of Austin, Texas, David (Ariadne) Popovich of Frisco, Texas and Judy (Rocky) Nittoli of Poland and their ten grandchildren, Katie (John) DeCoste and Courtney Popovich, Joe and Kristen Koporc, Alex and Paul Popovich and Ally, Michael, Danny, and Nicholas.

In lieu of flowers, the family wishes that material tributes take to form of donations to Tyler Run for Autism and be sent to the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, 3701 Starr Centre Drive, Canfield, Ohio 44406.

Friends may call Tuesday, January 9 from 3:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home, Boardman-Canfield Chapel.

Family and friends may visit www.higgins-reardon.com to send condolences.

