Pennsylvania police chief arrested in child sex predator sting

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – State prosecutors say a Pennsylvania police chief solicited sex from an undercover agent who posed online as a 14-year-old girl.

Michael W. Diebold, the chief of the Leechburg Police Department in Armstrong County also sent inappropriate pictures to the agent — who told Diebold he was an underage girl multiple times, Attorney General Josh Shapiro said.

Diebold, 40, made plans to meet the “girl” and was arrested Friday when he arrived at a designated meeting place, Shapiro said.

“This case is particularly heinous because the perpetrator is a public official, sworn to serve and protect the community,” Shapiro said in a news release.

Diebold is charged with unlawful contact with a minor and criminal attempt to commit involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, both first-degree felonies.