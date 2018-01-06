This cold snap doesn’t even come close to the record

Sunday will mark 14 straight days since Youngstown’s temperatures were above 32 degrees.

On Christmas Day in 1976, the city of Youngstown reached a high of 34 degrees. It was the last time residents saw temperatures above freezing for almost two months.

From Dec. 26, 1976 to Feb. 8, 1977, the temperatures stayed below 32 degrees — that’s 46 consecutive days!

Out of those days, 28 were below 20 degrees and eight were below 10 degrees. The coldest day from that streak was on Jan. 17, when the high was -4 degrees and the low was -15.

As for the overnight lows, there were 13 nights with temperatures falling below 0.

So, for those people complaining about the cold these last two weeks, it could be a lot worse. But, at least we are tracking a warm up by the end of the week!