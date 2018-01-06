This cold snap doesn’t even come close to the record

By Published:
Youngstown, Ohio weather forecast frost

Sunday will mark 14 straight days since Youngstown’s temperatures were above 32 degrees.

On Christmas Day in 1976, the city of Youngstown reached a high of 34 degrees. It was the last time residents saw temperatures above freezing for almost two months.

From Dec. 26, 1976 to Feb. 8, 1977, the temperatures stayed below 32 degrees — that’s 46 consecutive days!

Out of those days, 28 were below 20 degrees and eight were below 10 degrees. The coldest day from that streak was on Jan. 17, when the high was -4 degrees and the low was -15.

As for the overnight lows, there were 13 nights with temperatures falling below 0.

So, for those people complaining about the cold these last two weeks, it could be a lot worse. But, at least we are tracking a warm up by the end of the week!

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s