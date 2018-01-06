Two Ohio residents arrested after search, $240,000 seized

SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) – Two people are in custody after police raid a home Friday morning.

The Sidney and Piqua Police Departments, along with the Ohio State Patrol, served a narcotic’s search warrant at a home on the 1200 block of St. Marys Ave, near Brookburn Street at 9:00 a.m.

During the search, they found marijuana, hash, THC products and about $254,000 that were hidden in a parked camper behind the home. Police also seized the camper and a Ford F250 truck.

Investigators say other charges are likely. After the raid, Sarah Jones, 31, and Leon Francis, 60, taken to the Shelby County Jail. Jones was charged with one count of Drug Trafficking, a felony of the 4th degree. Francis, who lives in the home, was charged with one count of Drug Abuse, a misdemeanor of the 1st degree.

The search warrant was a result of several months of investigative and undercover work conducted by the Sidney Narcotics Unit.

If anyone has any information about drug activity, to contact the Sidney Police Department at at 937-498-8777 or Crime Stoppers at 937-492-8477 (TIPS).

