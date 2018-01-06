YSU men make history with first 3-0 start in Horizon League play

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown State men’s basketball team defeated Green Bay, 85-74 Saturday at Beeghly Center.

The Penguins have won their first three games to start Horizon League play for the first time since joining the conference in 2001-02 and for the first time since 1997-98. YSU is now 5-11 overall and 3-0 in conference games while Green Bay is 7-11 and 2-3.

Braun Hartfield scored 13 of his team-high 21 points in the second half, and Cameron Morse had 14 of his 19 in the final 20 minutes. They helped lead a 21-point turnaround as the Penguins trailed 45-35 with 19 minutes left and went on to win by 11.

Freshman Garrett Covington turned in another solid game with 17 points, eight rebounds and four steals while junior Tyree Robinson just missed a double-double with 11 points and nine rebounds while tallying a career-high four blocks.

Sandy Cohen III led Green Bay with 27 points, 18 of which he scored in the first half to help Green Bay take a 41-35 lead at the break.

Green Bay outshot the Penguins 50.8 percent to 42.7 percent, but YSU was plus-five in turnover margin and grabbed 21 offensive rebounds.

The Penguins begin a three-game road trip against Oakland, Wednesday, Jan. 10, at 7 p.m. in Rochester, Mich.

Courtesy: YSU Sports Information