YSU women shut down by IUPUI defense

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Sydney Hall scored a career-high 24 points, and IUPUI clamped down on defense to beat the Youngstown State women’s basketball team 65-43 on Saturday evening at Beeghly Center.

IUPUI remained unbeaten in Horizon League play with a 3-0 record and improved to 11-3 overall. YSU dropped to an even 2-2 mark in conference play and finished its six-game homestand with a 4-2 record.

Hall was 9-of-11 overall from the field and went 6-for-7 from 3-point range. She made four of IUPUI’s seven 3-pointers in the first half, and the Jaguars finished with 10 as a team. YSU held IUPUI leading scorers Danielle Lawrence and Macee Williams to a combined 13 points, 15 below their combined average, but couldn’t muster enough offense to match its defensive effort.

Sarah Cash led the Penguins with 11 points, nine of which came in the first half. Mary Dunn had seven, and Chelsea Olson scored six.

Youngstown State will play eight of its next 10 games on the road, starting with a tough stretch of three games in five days next week. YSU’s next contest will be at nationally-ranked Green Bay on Thursday at 8 p.m. Eastern.

