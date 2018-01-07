Albert W. Poholsky Obituary

ELLWOOD CITY, Pennsylvania – Albert W. Poholsky, 96, of Ellwood City, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 7, 2018 at his home.

He was born in Sagamore, Pennsylvania on November 29, 1921 to the late Stephen and Anna Gaborack Poholsky.

Al graduated from Lincoln High School in Ellwood City and Geneva College with a B.S. in accounting.

He served his country as a medic during World War II in the U.S. Army Air Corps and earned the rank of sergeant.

He worked in the sales department of the fittings and forgings department at the former B & W Tubular Products Company in Beaver Falls and the Koppel steel mill.

Al was a mason for 46 years in the Ellwood-Parian F. & A.M. Lodge #599; New Castle Consistory and Syria Shrine in Pittsburgh. He was a longtime member and treasurer of the Ellwood City Rotary Club. Al also was recognized as a Rotary Paul Harris Fellow for his service.

Al belonged to the former St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church in Ellwood City and later the St. Nicholas Church in New Castle.

Al enjoyed golfing, traveling with his wife and attending golf tournaments—especially the Masters. He loved his family and grandchildren and even taught his grandson how to golf.

He is survived by his wife of 74 years, Joan Lloyd Poholsky. He is also survived by two children, Graceann (George) Snyder of Ellwood City and Thomas Poholsky of Kennerdell, Pennsylvania. Two grandchildren survive, Melissa Snyder (fiancé Pete Leck) and Chad (Marissa) Snyder; one sister-in-law, Goldie Poholsky in West Pittsburg, as well as nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Jack Poholsky.

Friends will be received from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 10, 2018 in the Turner Funeral Home, 500 Sixth Street, Ellwood City.

An orthodox Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, January 10 at 5:00 p.m. at the funeral home, with the Rev. Fr. Richard Salley, of St. Nicholas Orthodox Church, New Castle, as celebrant.

Burial will be in Locust Grove Cemetery. Members of F & A.M. #599 are asked to meet at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, January 10 at the funeral home to conduct services there at 2:00 p.m.

A flag presentation ceremony will be conducted by the Veterans Honor Guard at Turners. Members are asked to meet at the funeral home at by 2:00 p.m. prior to conducting their services.

Memorial donations may be made to the Ellwood City Area Public Library, or to the Ellwood City Rotary Club.

