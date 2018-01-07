Alice R. “Pete” Deceder Obituary

AUSTNTOWN, Ohio – Alice R. “Pete” Deceder, age 89, of Austintown passed away at her home following a long illness, on Sunday, January 7, 2017.

Born September 28, 1928 in Bradenville, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of Frank E. and Ruth (Hunter) Jones.

Alice was a homemaker who loved her family and cared for them well. She loved Bingo, often going six days a week; she was a passionate crafter and enjoyed camping every weekend for years.

Survivors include her children, Dennis (Sue) Deceder, Diane (Ronald) Egley, Sherry Carney, Linda (Thomas) Simpson and Carol (David) Lipscomb; eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Howard in 2014; a brother, Frank “Junior” Jones and an infant daughter, Janet.

Friends will be received at the Lane Funeral Home, Austintown Chapel, on Thursday, January 11, 2018 beginning at 10:00 a.m. until the service which will begin at 12:00 Noon.

The family would like to thank the staff of Crossroads Hospice for the care they provided to Alice for over four years.

