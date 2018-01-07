Andrew V. “Bud” Greskovich Obituary

BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio – Andrew V. “Bud” Greskovich, 82, of Bristolville, entered peacefully into eternal rest Sunday, January 7, 2018 at 6:55 p.m. surrounded by his loving family at University Hospitals of Cleveland.

Andy was born October 28, 1935 in Warren, the son of the late Andrew P. and Susan Patrnchak Greskovich and was a lifelong area resident.

He graduated from Warren G. Harding High School in 1953.

A Veteran of the United States Army, Andy was a paratrooper in the 101st Airborne Division in Rakkasan from 1957 until being honorably discharged in 1960.

Andy was a General Motors retiree.

He had a generous heart and lived life to the fullest.

Andy was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He loved to watch sports, especially the Notre Dame Fighting Irish football games.

Andy was always compassionate and kind to all creatures and was diligent about taking care of his bluebirds. Watching his grandchildren grow throughout their lives gave him great joy. It always brought happiness having “Papa” attend an event as their greatest fan. Papa always had a good story to make you laugh, and to share his lifetime experiences with his family.

Andy was of the Byzantine Catholic faith and was a longtime parishioner of SS. Peter and Paul Byzantine Catholic Church in Warren.

Andy married the former, Loretta Rose, on April 25, 1959 and was blessed with 58 wonderful years of marriage.

He will be forever missed by his wife, Loretta; his four children, Andrew V. (Mary Kay) Greskovich, Jr. of Niles, Sandy (Mark) Frantz of Champion, Judy (Bill) Dinko of Niles and Robert Greskovich of Howland and his seven grandchildren, Andrew Greskovich, Alex (Naomi) Greskovich, Jessica Frantz, Megan Frantz, Robert Greskovich, Katherine Greskovich and Jennifer Greskovich. Andy is also survived by his sister, Bernice “Tootie” Martin of Warren and brothers, Bill (Joann) Greskovich of The Villages, Florida and John P. Greskovich of Lordstown.

Friends may call of Thursday, January 11 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. in the Sinchak and Kaszowski Funeral Home, 727 East Market Street, Warren, where a Parastas Service will be recited at 7:00 p.m. Thursday, January 11.

A Funeral Liturgy, with Fr. Simeon B. Sibenik officiating, will occur at 10:00 a.m. Friday, January 12 in SS. Peter & Paul Byzantine Catholic Church, preceded by a Panachida Service to be recited at 9:20 a.m. Friday, January 12 in the funeral home prior in leaving for the church.

The family would like to offer a special thank you to Dr. Judah Friedman and the staff at Geauga Hospital for the compassionate and never ceasing care they gave to our husband and dad while in their care.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions take the form of donations in Andy’s name to SS. Peter and Paul Byzantine Catholic Church, 180 Belvedere Northeast, Warren, Ohio 44483.

