Breakdown of Monday’s winter storm

After two weeks of bone-chilling cold, we are tracking another winter storm for Monday. Hooray… right?

Maybe if you’re a student wanting another day off…

There are Winter Weather Advisories in place for the entire viewing area starting Monday morning and lasting through the day. Winter Weather Advisories are issued when storms are expected to produce 2 to 4 inches of accumulating snowfall.

Here is the break down of what you need to know going into Monday:

THREAT

With this system, we are expecting, on average, 2 to 4 inches of snow. There is also the threat of a wintry mix that could put down a glaze of ice in some isolated spots. The further south you are, the better the chance to see ice. This is the area where we could see isolated snow accumulation of only an inch. There is also a possibility of isolated snow amounts reaching 4 to 5 inches.



TIMING

The timing of the storm is going to make it difficult for morning commuters. The snow is expected to start just before the morning commute on Monday. It will likely start off as snow with temperatures in the low 30s. Throughout the day temperatures will rise and change the snow to a wintry mix on the back end of the storm. The snow will likely continue through the morning hours and taper off around lunch and into the early afternoon.

IMPACTS

The difference between this event and the last two weeks is the type of snow. Temperatures have been so cold since Christmas that the snow that fell was a fine powder. It was easily brushed off our cars and it kept snowfall amounts down because it just gets blown down the street. However, as temperatures climb into the 30s tomorrow, there will be plenty of moisture in the atmosphere to produce wet snow. This will stick to exposed surfaces and will immediately start accumulating.

ROADS

Roads will become slick during the morning commute. The amount of snow will accumulate throughout the morning. The BIG question is whether road crews will continuously clear the roads throughout the morning or wait until the event is over. I am more inclined to believe they will wait due to the chance for ice at the end of the storm. If road crews clear the snow it will help with the morning commute, but it will make exposed roads an ice rink if there is a wintry mix that falls later on in the morning.

SCHOOLS

For tomorrow it is 50/50 on school cancellations. It all depends on the roads and how they are treated during the morning hours. If your superintendent calls off, it will most likely be during the morning hours. I do expect widespread delays.

FINAL THOUGHTS

This isn’t going to be the biggest snowstorm we’ve seen and it will be average as far as snowfall this winter. What is going to make this tricky and impactful is the timing of the storm. Also, there is a slight chance for some ice mixed in that could cause problems throughout the day. Here is the expected snowfall for this system: