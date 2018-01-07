Dallas Daniel May, Jr. Obituary

HARTVILLE, Ohio – Dallas Daniel May, Jr., 60, of Hartville passed away on Sunday, January 7, 2018 at Mercy Medical Center in Canton.

Dallas was born in Chinoteague, Virginia on November 28, 1957 the son of the late Dallas and Alice M. (Smith) May, Sr.

He worked as a steel worker and at the USA Gas Station in Alliance.

Dallas attended the Hartville Church of Christ.

He enjoyed going camping with his grandkids and spending time with his family. He will be remembered as a comedian, a joker and playing Santa for area kids.

Survivors include his wife of 39 years, Karen (Hill) May of Hartville whom he married on December 23, 1978; his children, Dallas (Jessica) May III of Alliance, Racheal M. May of Hartville and Anna May of Uniontown; five grandchildren, Dennis May, Vanessa May, Jasmyne May, Olivia May and Aiden May. He is also survived by his sister, Martha (Earl) Tolley of Alliance and his niece and two nephews, Sandra, Joseph and Timothy Tolley.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, January 12, 2018 at Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home in Sebring at 12:00 p.m. with pastor Craig Ressler officiating.

Friends may visit with the family on Thursday, January 11 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will take place in Grandview Cemetery in Sebring.