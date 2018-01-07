ESPN says Trump interview during CFP title game unlikely

ATLANTA (AP) — An ESPN executive says the network has been in contact with the White House about interviewing President Donald Trump during the College Football Playoff championship game Monday night, but indications are it will not happen.

Stephanie Druley, ESPN senior vice president for events and studio programs, says she does not “get the sense” Trump will speak with ESPN announcers during the broadcast of the Alabama-Georgia game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Trump criticized ESPN in October in response to “SportsCenter” host Jemelle Hill tweeting the president was a “white supremacist.”

Druley says requesting an interview with Trump is not an attempt to reconcile past issues the White House has had with ESPN. She says anytime a president attends a sporting event the network is covering it wants to speak with the president.

