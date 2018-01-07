Fire crews brave weather conditions as they extinguish house fire in Howland

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Firefighters braved freezing temperatures to put out a fire in Howland Sunday morning.

The fire started around 2:30 a.m. at a house on the 4,000 block of Adrian Drive southeast.

Howland Fire Chief James Pantalone says when his crews arrived, the house was covered in flames.

“Obviously with temperatures, efforts were slowed down a little bit, although we had good water supply and a fair amount of crews here,” he said.

Given the subzero temperatures, the fire took a little longer to put out — about 50 minutes.

Hazmat crews brought warming tents to keep the workers warm.

“Things we will be watching or paying attention to is frostbite for the guys, so making sure we are rotating them in and getting them in to heated areas,” Pantalone said.

Police found a half-naked, bleeding man one block over from the burning house. It turns out he was the homeowner, who said he woke up to smoke and hurt himself while trying to escape.

“On their arrival, he had several cuts [and] blood all over him and he was covered in some soot,” said Lt. James Williamson.

The man was taken to the hospital.

The cause of the fire is still undetermined, but investigators say they believe it started in the kitchen.

More than five crews were called out to help.

