Loretta R. Sheely Obituary

SALEM, Ohio – Loretta R. Sheely, age 78, went home to be with Jesus at 4:30 a.m. Sunday, January 7, 2018.

She was born August 1, 1939 in Salem, Ohio, the daughter of the late Ameroldo and Carmela (Ferreri) Piscitani.

She was a 1957 graduate of Salem High School.

Loretta worked as a bank teller in her younger years.

She was a homemaker and loved music and dancing.

She is survived by her daughter, Erika Luckage; a granddaughter, Dawn Luckage; a sister, Rita Beeson of Dayton and a brother, Ameroldo Piscitani, Jr. of Salem.

Per her wishes, no services will be held.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home.

Loretta will be buried at Grandview Cemetery with her son, Lonnie Ross Sheely.

