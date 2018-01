HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – There is a water main break in Hubbard according to Hubbard Dispatch.

Around 5 a.m. dispatch was notified that there was a water main break on Jacobs Road near Hubbard Youngstown Road.

There is no boil alert at this time.

Around 8 a.m. WKBN received calls from viewers about low water pressure.

Dispatch has notified the water department of the break and the water department is working on the fix.