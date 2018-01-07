Pearl I. Brown Obituary

CANFIELD, Ohio – Pearl I. Brown, age 96, of Canfield, formerly of Berlin Center, passed away on Sunday, January 7, 2018.

Born February 7, 1921 in Youngstown, she was the daughter of Paul and Laura (Heafke) Wodianka.

Pearl was a homemaker.

She was a member of the Ellsworth Community Church where she was a Sunday School Teacher, sang in the choir, served as Director of the Children’s Choir and was active in the King’s Daughters; she was also a member of the Christian Women’s Organization.

She was an avid bowler and was active in several card clubs.

Survivors include her children, James (Sandie) Brown of Canfield and Carol Evans of Naples, Florida; two grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren and a brother, Paul Wodianka of Diamond.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James Brown, Sr. in 2009; grandsons, John Evans and Chuckie Brown and sisters, Helen Ginnert, Ruth Jones and Mary Kay Baytosh.

Services will be held on Thursday, January 11, 2018 at the Ellsworth Community Church at 12:00 Noon where friends will be received beginning at 10:00 a.m. until time of service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the church in Pearl’s honor.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes. To share a memory or to send a condolence, visit www.lanefuneralhomes.com.