Peggy Jo Kornick Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Peggy Jo Kornick, 84, passed away Sunday, January 7, 2018 at the Humility House in Austintown.

She was born August 1, 1933, in Marianna, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Forrest and Elizabeth Lewis.

She came to the Warren area in 2008 from New Jersey.

She retired as a manager of a Convenient Store in North Cape May, New Jersey after 26 years.

Peggy Jo was a member of St. Rose Church in Girard.

She enjoyed being with her family.

She is survived by her husband, John “Buck” Kornick whom she married June 14, 1949; two children, John M. (Kathy) Kornick of North Cape May, New Jersey and Jeannette (Thomas) Hagyari of Warren; five grandchildren, Tracy Ragozzino, Michael (Brandi) Hagyari, Carrie (Greg) Conko, Megan Tosto and John (Andrea) Kornick;, eight great-grandchildren and a niece, Mary (Bill) Scandral of Fredicktown, Pennsylvania.

She is preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Mary Lou Giles and Phyllis Freeman.

Family and friends may call Wednesday, January 10 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Rd. NE, Warren, Ohio 44483 and Thursday, January 11 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at St. Rose Church, 48 E. Main Street, Girard, Ohio 44420.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, January 11 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Rose Church in Girard with Rev. Msgr. John A. Zuraw and Rev. Melvin E. Rusnak officiating.

Burial will be in Pineview Cemetery in Warren.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Peggy’s name to the Humility House, 755 Ohltown Road, Austintown, Ohio 44515.

Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to sign the guest book and send condolences to the Kornick family.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, January 9 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.