Pennsylvania Turnpike toll increase takes effect

A 6 percent increase for cash and E-ZPass took effect Sunday

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Motorists who use the Pennsylvania Turnpike are now seeing higher tolls.

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission says the increase, approved by commissioners last July, is needed to meet funding and capital-improvement obligations.

The commission also says it is legislatively mandated to offer $450 million in supplemental funding to PennDOT each year.

There will be no 2018 increase for E-ZPass or Toll By Plate customers at the Delaware River Bridge westbound cashless tolling point in Bucks County.

