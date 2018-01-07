Police looking for missing Ohio woman

Karen Cobb was last seen on January 4 in Cuyahoga County

EUCLID, Ohio (WKBN) – An endangered missing adult has been reported.

Karen Cobb, age 68, was last seen by relatives on January 4 in Cuyahoga County on Roseland Avenue. She has not been seen since.

She is approximately 5’6″ tall and 165 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Cobb has a history of mental health issues and suffers from an extreme form of anxiety.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact the Ohio Attorney General Missing Persons Unit at 1-866-9171 or the Euclid Police Department.

