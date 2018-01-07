Roy N. Huffman Obituary

January 7, 2018 Obituary

SALEM, Ohio – Roy N. Huffman, 64, died Sunday, January 7, 2018 at the Salem Regional Medical Center.

Roy was born August 16, 1953.

Arrangements are at pending at Stark Memorial Funeral Home.

