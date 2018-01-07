Youngstown hospital on temporary diversion

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mercy Health, St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital is on temporary diversion this morning after 5 a.m. Sunday.

According to a media statement, equipment in a laboratory was damaged.

The air handler shut down because of frozen coils. Water was pumping through the machine which damaged the machine and equipment in the lab.

The hospital will remain on diversion until laboratory services have been completely taken over by other sites or their lab is restored.

The lab is used for a variety of diagnostic and specimen testing for the Mercy Health’s three branches — St. Elizabeth Youngstown, St. Elizabeth Boardman and St. Joseph Warren.

The Youngstown location has temporarily relocated some testing and staff to the laboratory at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital. Lab testing may be delayed.

A representative from the hospital said they hope to fix everything and be open sometime Sunday.

President of St. Elizabeth Youngstown and executive vice president and chief operating officer at Mercy health said in a statement:

“Mercy Health – Youngstown has response and contingency plans in place for these types of situations to minimize disruption to our operations and, ultimately, our patients. Our command center has been active since shortly after the incident and our team is working to restore operations as quickly as possible.”

Mercy Health is a level one trauma center.