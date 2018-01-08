A plow’s work is never done: Road treatment continues through night

ODOT technicians will be out cleaning until 12 a.m. Tuesday to prepare the roads for colder temperatures and possible freezing overnight

By Published: Updated:
Snowplow

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Road crews have been out dealing with the snow since late Sunday night and they’re going to continue that throughout the week.

The Ohio Department of Transportation said since about midnight, crews had been salting and preparing the roads for the early snow. The morning crews have finished most of the clean-up but it doesn’t stop now.

Technicians are still cleaning the roads’ shoulders, making sure the roads are dry, and laying down even more salt.

“They’ll probably still treat it with salt, brine, maybe a little bit of calcium if there is a lot of ice,” said John Pasko, ODOT highway technician.

He’ll be out cleaning until 12 a.m. Tuesday to prepare the roads for colder temperatures and possible freezing overnight.

While salt lowers the freezing point of snow and ice, brine is needed to activate it.

Pasko said calcium is helpful when the temperatures get below the 20s and into the teens. It won’t get that cold Monday night, though by Saturday and Sunday, it might be a different story.

ODOT is already getting ready for the bigger weather event expected this weekend, featuring a mix of rain and snow.

“If we’re gonna get hit with something, they’ll preplan for that. They’ll tell us what materials to load, they’ll watch it carefully as to what time it’s gonna hit and they’ll set up shifts accordingly,” Pasko said.

WKBN is your source for the Valley’s latest weather information. Download our app for Apple and Android devices and sign up for weather text alerts.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s