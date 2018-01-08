A plow’s work is never done: Road treatment continues through night

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Road crews have been out dealing with the snow since late Sunday night and they’re going to continue that throughout the week.

The Ohio Department of Transportation said since about midnight, crews had been salting and preparing the roads for the early snow. The morning crews have finished most of the clean-up but it doesn’t stop now.

Technicians are still cleaning the roads’ shoulders, making sure the roads are dry, and laying down even more salt.

“They’ll probably still treat it with salt, brine, maybe a little bit of calcium if there is a lot of ice,” said John Pasko, ODOT highway technician.

He’ll be out cleaning until 12 a.m. Tuesday to prepare the roads for colder temperatures and possible freezing overnight.

While salt lowers the freezing point of snow and ice, brine is needed to activate it.

Pasko said calcium is helpful when the temperatures get below the 20s and into the teens. It won’t get that cold Monday night, though by Saturday and Sunday, it might be a different story.

ODOT is already getting ready for the bigger weather event expected this weekend, featuring a mix of rain and snow.

“If we’re gonna get hit with something, they’ll preplan for that. They’ll tell us what materials to load, they’ll watch it carefully as to what time it’s gonna hit and they’ll set up shifts accordingly,” Pasko said.

