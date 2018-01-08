Angeline L. Piesto Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Angeline L. Piesto, 95, of the city’s west side, passed away early Monday evening, January 8, 2018, at her home with her family by her side following a brief illness.

Angeline was born September 8, 1922, in Hubbard, a daughter of the late Daniel and Lena Marotti Tucciarone and was a lifelong area resident, moving to Youngstown in 1949 as a newlywed.

She was a 1940 graduate of Hubbard High School, where she was a member of the marching band and of the school orchestra and became a homemaker who dedicated her adult life to raising and caring for her family.

Angeline was a member of St. Brendan Church in Youngstown and was a member of the church’s Altar & Rosary Society.

Her husband James J. Piesto, whom she married July 30, 1949, passed away July 12, 1993.

Mrs. Piesto leaves four sons, James J. Jr. (Sharon) Piesto of Hudson, Jon (Martha) Piesto of Chevy Chase, Maryland, Michael (Diane) Piesto of Boardman and Jeffrey Piesto, with whom she shared her home; a daughter, Nancy Piesto of Occoquan, Virginia and four grandchildren, James Jeffrey Piesto, Jaclyn Diane Piesto, Michael Jake Piesto and Lindsay Anne McKinney.

Besides her husband, Angeline was preceded in death by four sisters, Anna Mae Orlando, Teresa Scarpine, Fanny Marsco and an infant sister and by two brothers, Samuel and William Tucciarone.

Family and friends may call from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m., Friday, January 12, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown.

Funeral services will begin at 10:30 a.m., Friday, January 12 at the funeral home and will continue with a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. at St. Brendan Church, 2800 Oakwood Avenue, Youngstown.

Angeline will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown, next to her husband.

Please visit kinnickfuneralhome.com to send condolences on-line to Angeline’s family.