B. Louise Diday Obituary

CHAMPION, Ohio – B. Louise DiDay, 93, of Champion, passed away Monday evening, January 8, 2018 at Shepherd of the Valley Nursing Center in Howland.

“Louise” as she was known was born December 15, 1924, in Johnson, Ohio, the daughter of Davis Earl and Bertha Ida (Kearns) Denman.

She was a 1942 graduate of Greene High School. She then attended Warren Business College.

She worked as a secretary for a time for Thomas Steel. She then worked for 19 years as a cook and cashier for the Champion Schools, retiring in 1986.

Louise married Rodger H. DiDay on August 25, 1946. They shared 43 years of marriage and many happy memories together until his passing October 30, 1989.

She was a longtime member of Champion Christian Church since 1950. She was very active in her church including the Rachel Circle, the CWF officers, the Diaconate and she helped with many other projects.

She was also an active member of the Champion American Legion Clifford Emery Unit 734 Auxiliary for 45 years, the Champion Fire Department Auxiliary, Champion VIP and the Central Christian 50+. She served as treasurer for the Warren Area Church Women United and was a helper, leader and den mother with the Girl Scouts for several years.

Louise loved and enjoyed all five generations of her family, including cooking dinners every holiday, camping and vacations. She also enjoyed canning, gardening, baking, especially nut rolls, and volunteering for others.

Louise is survived by three children, Carolyn L. Alavez, of Dallas, Texas, Janice M. Dykes, of Howland and Jerry R. DiDay, of Columbus. She also leaves behind five grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren and a great-great-granddaughter.

Besides her husband, Louise was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Jim and Earl Denman and a granddaughter, Denise McLean.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 12 at the Champion Christian Church, with Pastor Ken Hopkins officiating.

Friends may call one hour prior to services from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 12 at The Champion Christian Church.

Louise will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband in the Johnston Township Cemetery.

The family requests that material contributions be made to the Champion Christian Church, in her memory.

Arrangements for Mrs. DiDay are being provided by the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren.