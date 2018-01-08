Betty Jane Trontel Obituary

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania – Betty Jane Trontel of Hermitage passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, shortly after 9:00 a.m. on Monday, January 8, 2018, in the Sharon Regional Medical Center. She was 77 years old.

Mrs. Trontel was born March 6, 1940, in Farrell. She was the daughter of Andrew and Lena (Krkanich) Bukovinsky.

She was raised in Farrell and graduated from Farrell High School in 1957.

After graduating high school, Betty Jane started her career working for First Federal Savings and Loan Association, where she enjoyed spending time with her many customers and co-workers. When Betty Jane and her husband Jerry decided to start a family, she changed careers. Becoming a “full-time mother” was the best “job” she ever had. She took pride in being there to raise her three sons. She enjoyed being able to spend every day with them, helping them learn, play and mature. She attended their many activities and events while helping them grow into young men. Her care and love for her sons during this time was truly appreciated. Once her children were grown, Betty Jane worked for the Hermitage School District. Her 15 years of employment with the school included positions as an administrative assistant and as a teacher’s aide for the 5th and 6th grades. She experienced much joy assisting these students. Betty Jane retired in 2002.

Mrs. Trontel was a member of St. Anthony’s Church, Sharon and the Church of Notre Dame, Hermitage.

Throughout her life, Betty Jane actively volunteered for numerous organizations and clubs. In addition, she was involved with many booster programs and fundraising activities within the Hermitage School District.

An exceptional seamstress and cook, she was a particularly talented baker and always took the time to bake her children’s birthday cakes. Betty Jane enjoyed opening her home to others and entertaining family and friends, especially during the holidays and summer picnics. Everyone knew that the party or event was going to be at the Trontel house and that they were always welcomed there.

On August 26, 1961, she married the love of her life, Gerald J. Trontel. A beautiful Catholic wedding Mass was celebrated by Rev. John S. Cizmar at St. Ann’s Church in Farrell. A reception was held for their family and friends at the Slovak Home. Her husband Jerry passed away on June 12, 2003.

Surviving are three sons, James G. Trontel and his wife, Teresa, Hermitage; Gerald “Jerry” Trontel and his wife, Krisann, Clark and Mark A. Trontel and his wife, Kimberly, Hermitage; a brother, Andrew Bukovinsky and his wife, Phyllis, Columbus, Ohio; two brothers-in-law, Kenneth Bridge and Ronald Morsillo, both Hermitage and ten grandchildren, Zachary, Matthew, and Christopher Trontel (Hermitage); Aaron, Jared and Collin Trontel (Clark) and Mark II, Anthony, Nicholas and Ryan Trontel (Hermitage).

Betty Jane’s ten grandsons brought endless joy to her life. They all loved their “Grammie” and she will be sadly missed by them. They will always cherish the time spent with her. The memories of sleepovers, playing in the yard, enjoying holidays together and sharing endless feasts at her house will provide many stories to share with each other as they recall these wonderful times together.

In addition to her husband, Betty Jane was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Josephine Morsillo and Mary Ann Bridge.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Buhl Park, 715 Hazen Road, Hermitage, PA 16148.

Calling hours will be from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. Friday, January 12, 2018 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State Street, Sharon.

Funeral Mass of Christian burial will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, January 13 in the Church of Notre Dame, 2325 Highland Road, Hermitage, with the Rev. Richard Allen, pastor, as celebrant.

Interment will be in Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Hermitage.

