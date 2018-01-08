Canfield crime activity: Woman accused of stealing cash, scissors from Famous Hair

Wednesday, Dec. 20

400 block of E. Main St., Eliana Schonberger, 24, arrested and charged with theft after an investigation into the reported theft of $100 and three pairs of beauty scissors from Famous Hair on December 5. A hairdresser told police that the money and scissors were in an envelope at her station and that Schonberger was there with her daughter, who was getting her hair done at the time. She said Schonberger was in a hurry to leave after the appointment, and no one else had been near the area. Police said Schonberger admitted to stealing the cash because she was short on cash for the holidays and throwing away the scissors in a dumpster behind Boardman Medical Supply. She pleaded no contest to the charge and was found guilty, according to court records.

Saturday, Dec. 23

400 block of Fairground Blvd., Frank Dimenna, 28, of Uniontown, arrested and charged with theft after an investigation into the theft of a laptop, reported on November 30. Dimenna’s girlfriend told police that she believed Dimenna sold her laptop for drugs. She said she was suspicious after her grandmother saw that he was on Facebook and said he doesn’t have a phone or computer. She told police that a camera in her apartment showed him taking the laptop, according to a police report.

2:34 a.m. – E. Main Street, Elizabeth Zimmerman, 30, of New Waterford, arrested and charged with OVI and a marked lanes violation. Police said Zimmerman was driving an SUV that was speeding and weaving in the road. Police said the vehicle then turned without signaling. Police said Zimmerman admitted to drinking and after field sobriety tests said, “I’m drunk, just take me in.” Police said tests showed she had a blood-alcohol content of .221.

Tuesday, Dec. 28

W. Main Street, Darryl Ferko, 24, of Youngstown, arrested on a warrant through Lordstown and charged with driving under suspension.

Monday, January 1

2:53 a.m. – Stratford Green Drive, Ashley Overly, 27, of Canton charged with drug abuse — marijuana. Cortez Tolbert, 29, of Canton, charged with driving under suspension and speeding. Police said a partially-smoked marijuana blunt was found on the floor of the vehicle near Overly. Police said the vehicle was registered to Overly.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Canfield Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Canfield Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.

